High school graduation rates up for Long Beach Unified, LA County, California
California's high school graduation rate increased for the seventh year in a row and reached a record high for the class of 2016, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson announced Tuesday. Long Beach Unified, Los Angeles County's second-largest district, moved its rate up to 84.2 percent from 84.0 last year.
