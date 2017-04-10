High school graduation rates up for L...

High school graduation rates up for Long Beach Unified, LA County, California

California's high school graduation rate increased for the seventh year in a row and reached a record high for the class of 2016, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson announced Tuesday. Long Beach Unified, Los Angeles County's second-largest district, moved its rate up to 84.2 percent from 84.0 last year.

