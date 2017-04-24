Herea s some of the ideas floated to help solve Long Beacha s affordable housing shortage
A new tax or bond measure? Affordable housing mandates? Granny flats? These ideas, and others, will be floated as possible solutions to a housing crunch in Long Beach that's getting tighter for some residents amid a recent development boom that's particularly visible in downtown. Long Beach's City Council is on the verge of adopting a wide-ranging plan for low- and moderate-income housing.
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|commenters
|20,985
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|3 hr
|Stuart Perry
|3,623
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|12 hr
|Acab
|2
|Car wreck
|16 hr
|Shannon
|12
|Review: Narbonne Animal Clinic - Patty Boge DVM (Jan '11)
|Sat
|Burg
|3
|Ex-Carson official, 2 others charged (Jan '09)
|Thu
|Fahey Riot
|52
|Long Beach Police Pursuit/Shooting
|Apr 25
|Ronald
|2
