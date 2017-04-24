Herea s some of the ideas floated to ...

Herea s some of the ideas floated to help solve Long Beacha s affordable housing shortage

17 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A new tax or bond measure? Affordable housing mandates? Granny flats? These ideas, and others, will be floated as possible solutions to a housing crunch in Long Beach that's getting tighter for some residents amid a recent development boom that's particularly visible in downtown. Long Beach's City Council is on the verge of adopting a wide-ranging plan for low- and moderate-income housing.

