Gray whale entangled off California coast still needs help after 100-foot net cut from tail
A gray whale spotted off Newport Beach Sunday, April 16, showed gill net still entangled on its tail, though most of it was removed the previous day in Dana Point by a NOAA rescue team. Photographer Mark Girardeau said the whale, shown here, seemed to have trouble breathing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|New york
|20,962
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|4 hr
|Trump
|4,538
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|6 hr
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Sur motor cars
|7 hr
|Beach
|2
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sun
|Scorpiopilot
|3,615
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Apr 11
|Ronald
|68
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC