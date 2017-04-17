Gray whale entangled off California c...

Gray whale entangled off California coast still needs help after 100-foot net cut from tail

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A gray whale spotted off Newport Beach Sunday, April 16, showed gill net still entangled on its tail, though most of it was removed the previous day in Dana Point by a NOAA rescue team. Photographer Mark Girardeau said the whale, shown here, seemed to have trouble breathing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr New york 20,962
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 4 hr Trump 4,538
News Families of the slain gather to honor loved one... 6 hr Kortiz1989 1
Sur motor cars 7 hr Beach 2
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Sun Scorpiopilot 3,615
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) Apr 11 Ronald 68
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,837 • Total comments across all topics: 280,372,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC