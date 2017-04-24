Fire damages apartment building in the Recreation Park area
Firefighters cut a hole in the roof of a Long Beach apartment building so they could quickly douse a small fire inside on Thursday morning, according to authorities. The flames broke out around 7:55 a.m. in a second-floor unit of a garden-style apartment complex in the 1000 block of Loma Avenue, Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Brian Fisk said.
