Fire damages apartment building in th...

Fire damages apartment building in the Recreation Park area

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Firefighters cut a hole in the roof of a Long Beach apartment building so they could quickly douse a small fire inside on Thursday morning, according to authorities. The flames broke out around 7:55 a.m. in a second-floor unit of a garden-style apartment complex in the 1000 block of Loma Avenue, Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Brian Fisk said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Ilg17 20,979
News Ex-Carson official, 2 others charged (Jan '09) 15 hr Fahey Riot 52
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 21 hr Sue 3,619
News Gardena police seek leads in 2002 slaying (Dec '09) 23 hr Torrance friend 5
Long Beach Police Pursuit/Shooting Apr 25 Ronald 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 24 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06) Apr 23 Royalsambamcuhhhh 686
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at April 28 at 8:13AM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,626,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC