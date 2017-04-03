Fiery 405 Freeway crash leaves 1 dead in Long Beach
LONG BEACH >> A woman was killed when her stalled car was rear-ended by another vehicle causing the two cars to become engulfed in flames Sunday on the 405 Freeway in Long Beach. The other motorist was a 50-year-old man driving his 2011 Toyota in the far left lane of the northbound 405 Freeway just north of Palo Verde Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|11 hr
|Robert Davis
|3,608
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|gladhesgone
|67
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Apr 5
|Nino
|482
|Does anyone know ????
|Apr 2
|PeaceAndLoveAndJoy2
|2
|Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers
|Apr 2
|nooey214
|9
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC