Fewer landlords accept Section 8 vouchers; Long Beach wants to change that

Read more: Press-Telegram

If more landlords don't start accepting Section 8 housing vouchers, the federal government could recapture some of the $68 million in housing assistance Long Beach receives each year, and redistribute that money to cities facing a shortfall, officials said Tuesday. For years, the Long Beach Housing Authority , which administers the city's affordable housing program, placed 98 percent of approved tenants in subsidized housing.

