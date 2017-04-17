Federal lawmakers vow to fight any budget cuts to security at LA, Long Beach ports
Chairman Bennie Thompson and members, led by Rep. Nanette Barragan, right, of the House Homeland Security Committee held a press conference to discuss their inspection tour of the nation's busiest port complex and security Monday, April 17, 2017, San Pedro. Congress members from left to right: Filemon Vela, Alan Lowenthal, Barragan and Bennie Thompson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Blacks dont like ...
|20,964
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|15 hr
|Trump
|4,538
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|17 hr
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Sur motor cars
|18 hr
|Beach
|2
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sun
|Scorpiopilot
|3,615
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Apr 11
|Ronald
|68
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC