Federal lawmakers vow to fight any bu...

Federal lawmakers vow to fight any budget cuts to security at LA, Long Beach ports

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

Chairman Bennie Thompson and members, led by Rep. Nanette Barragan, right, of the House Homeland Security Committee held a press conference to discuss their inspection tour of the nation's busiest port complex and security Monday, April 17, 2017, San Pedro. Congress members from left to right: Filemon Vela, Alan Lowenthal, Barragan and Bennie Thompson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Blacks dont like ... 20,964
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 15 hr Trump 4,538
News Families of the slain gather to honor loved one... 17 hr Kortiz1989 1
Sur motor cars 18 hr Beach 2
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Sun Scorpiopilot 3,615
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) Apr 11 Ronald 68
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,953 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC