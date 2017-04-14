Fans reckon with a Beyonce-less Coachella
Shortly after the Goldenvoice-produced Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival revealed that Beyonc would become the first woman to headline the fest in about a decade, the world found out she was pregnant - with twins. How, then, would arguably the biggest pop star in the world handle a major gig in the desert? Turns out she wouldn't.
