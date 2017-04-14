Fans reckon with a Beyonce-less Coach...

Fans reckon with a Beyonce-less Coachella

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Shortly after the Goldenvoice-produced Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival revealed that Beyonc would become the first woman to headline the fest in about a decade, the world found out she was pregnant - with twins. How, then, would arguably the biggest pop star in the world handle a major gig in the desert? Turns out she wouldn't.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 5 hr Scorpiopilot 3,615
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 5 hr actorvet 4,536
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr xray45 20,958
Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers (Oct '16) Sat Hungryson 10
Sur motor cars Apr 14 Gene sams 1
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) Apr 11 Ronald 68
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,076 • Total comments across all topics: 280,342,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC