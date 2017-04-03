F-100 Desert-Ready Hot Rod
Having been raised around hot rods, early Fords in particular, as well as riding dirt bikes, Michael Widener is a well-rounded gearhead. He wanted to build an off-road vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Four Wheeler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|16 min
|corvette2000
|3,607
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|3 hr
|TheWrath
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Nino
|482
|Does anyone know ????
|Apr 2
|PeaceAndLoveAndJoy2
|2
|Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers
|Apr 2
|nooey214
|9
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC