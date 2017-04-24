Driver fatally shot after police pursuit around LA County

The driver of a stolen car who led police on a high-speed pursuit across southeast Los Angeles County on Tuesday morning was fatally shot by police after turning down a road that led to a closed gate and trying to drive toward officers. Long Beach police officers had tried to stop the green Honda Accord shortly before 6 a.m. after receiving an indication from the Lo-Jack system that the vehicle was possibly stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.