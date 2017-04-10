Drive-by shooting wounds 2 in Long Beacha s Cal Heights neighborhood

Two men were wounded during a drive-by shooting in Long Beach's Cal Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to authorities. Police said they got a call about the gunfire in the 1000 block of E. Wardlow Road around 2:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two men who'd been shot in the lower body, Long Beach police spokeswoman Nancy Pratt said.

