Downey man sentenced to prison for mugging Long Beach fruit vendors
A 26-year-old Downey man was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday for robbing fruit vendors on the streets of Long Beach, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office. Immediately before the sentencing, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree robbery, prosecutors said.
