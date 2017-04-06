Divers comb L.A. River in Long Beach after woman's body found
Detectives are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found early Thursday on a rocky embankment in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The body was found about 1:30 a.m. by several people who were walking along the river just south of the Ocean Boulevard bridge, said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|18 hr
|Nino
|482
|Does anyone know ????
|Apr 2
|PeaceAndLoveAndJoy2
|2
|Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers
|Apr 2
|nooey214
|9
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Apr 1
|Charles W Mcilwain
|3,604
|a Sanctuarya threat from feds would have minima...
|Mar 30
|AdiosLB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC