Developers wins easier terms on purchase of land for North Long Beach development

A developer planning to build new retail on dozens of former redevelopment lots in North Long Beach will get easier terms on its purchase agreement with city government. An affiliate of LAB Holding, a developer and retail center operator with offices in Costa Mesa, has already had a deal in place to pay more than $6.9 million for city-owned land near the crossing of South Street and Atlantic Avenue.

