Developers wins easier terms on purchase of land for North Long Beach development
A developer planning to build new retail on dozens of former redevelopment lots in North Long Beach will get easier terms on its purchase agreement with city government. An affiliate of LAB Holding, a developer and retail center operator with offices in Costa Mesa, has already had a deal in place to pay more than $6.9 million for city-owned land near the crossing of South Street and Atlantic Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|47 min
|Elizabeth Warren
|4,539
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|Mon
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Sur motor cars
|Apr 17
|Beach
|2
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Apr 16
|Scorpiopilot
|3,615
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Apr 11
|Ronald
|68
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC