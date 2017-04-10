Defendant in ambush beating at Long Beach charity ball will face trial, judge rules
A 31-year-old man accused of ambushing an attendee at a charity fundraiser in Long Beach - and hitting him repeatedly in the head - will face trial on assault charges, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday. The late-night beating during a charity ball in June at the Hotel Maya left the victim needing 120 sutures to shore up the gashes in his head, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|Beverly Pillow
|3,611
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Kang Snake
|20,948
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|18 hr
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|Ronald
|68
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|22 hr
|jeff
|39
|Hawaiian Gardens Elections (Nov '11)
|Mon
|Joaquin chaidez
|7
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC