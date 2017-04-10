Defendant in ambush beating at Long Beach charity ball will face trial, judge rules

A 31-year-old man accused of ambushing an attendee at a charity fundraiser in Long Beach - and hitting him repeatedly in the head - will face trial on assault charges, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday. The late-night beating during a charity ball in June at the Hotel Maya left the victim needing 120 sutures to shore up the gashes in his head, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

