Defendant in ambush beating at Long B...

Defendant in ambush beating at Long Beach charity ball will face trial, judge rules

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A 31-year-old man accused of ambushing an attendee at a charity fundraiser in Long Beach - and hitting him repeatedly in the head - will face trial on assault charges, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday. The late-night beating during a charity ball in June at the Hotel Maya left the victim needing 120 sutures to shore up the gashes in his head, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 1 hr Beverly Pillow 3,611
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Kang Snake 20,948
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 18 hr West COvina HomosK 4,534
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) 21 hr Ronald 68
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) 22 hr jeff 39
News Hawaiian Gardens Elections (Nov '11) Mon Joaquin chaidez 7
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,403 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC