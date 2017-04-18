Csulb Theatre Arts Department to Stage Good Boys and True
California State University Long Beach Theatre Arts Department presents Good Boys and True, written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Hugh O'Gorman. This probing family drama about a high school senior involved in an explosive scandal plays April 28 to May 13 in the Players Theatre , ending CSULB's eclectic season of self-discovery.
