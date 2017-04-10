County leaders recognize Cambodian ge...

County leaders recognize Cambodian genocide, honor Long Beach leaders

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday to commemorate April 17 as Cambodian Genocide Remembrance Day. Dozens of members from the Cambodian community and from 13 organizations filled several rows inside the Los Angeles County Hall of Administration Tuesday to hear the proclamation read by Supervisor Janice Hahn, who described the deaths of two million Cambodians as systematic murder.

