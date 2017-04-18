Congressman asks feds to review sale of downtown Long Beach hotel to Chinese firm
Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Long Beach, is again asking federal officials to investigate the potential sale of Long Beach hotel property to Chinese interests. Lowenthal's office this week requested Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin review the possible sales of the Hyatt Regency Long Beach and Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach hotels to Shanghai Construction Group.
