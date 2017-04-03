City of San Fernando Seeks more Control over Pacoima Wash

Aspiring to have more control of the Pacoima Wash, the San Fernando City Council decided to support Assembly member Raul Bocanegra's plan to make the Pacoima and Tujunga washes more recreational. During its meeting on Monday, April 3, the council decided to draft and send a letter to Bocanegra expressing its support for his bill, AB466, which will create the Los Angeles River Tributaries and Watershed Working Group.

