City of San Fernando Seeks more Contr...

City of San Fernando Seeks more Control over Pacoima Wash

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Fernando Sun

Aspiring to have more control of the Pacoima Wash, the San Fernando City Council decided to support Assembly member Raul Bocanegra's plan to make the Pacoima and Tujunga washes more recreational. During its meeting on Monday, April 3, the council decided to draft and send a letter to Bocanegra expressing its support for his bill, AB466, which will create the Los Angeles River Tributaries and Watershed Working Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Fernando Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr OneMore 20,943
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 1 hr SWJohnny 3,606
News CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07) 23 hr Nino 482
Does anyone know ???? Apr 2 PeaceAndLoveAndJoy2 2
Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers Apr 2 nooey214 9
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Apr 1 Iphonemodest552 53
News a Sanctuarya threat from feds would have minima... Mar 30 AdiosLB 2
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,309 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC