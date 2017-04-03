Check your Powerball ticket: Winner bought $2.5 million ticket at Long Beach market
A ticket worth close to $2.5 million was sold at Pacific Market at 2990 Pacific Ave. The winner matched five of six numbers – 8-20-46-53 and 54 – in last night's drawing. The winner missed only the red Powerball number 13. Had they matched that number, they would have won the estimated $40 million jackpot.
