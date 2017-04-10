Cameron Diaz enjoys LA day with sister Chimene and niece
Bonding time: Cameron Diaz keeps it casual in boyfriend jeans as she enjoys LA day with sister Chimene and niece Cameron Diaz enjoyed a family outing with her older sister Chimene Cain and her niece in Seal Beach, California on Saturday. The 44-year-old beauty was beaming as she enjoyed the sunny spring day in the posh beach community, which borders her hometown of Long Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|13 hr
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|4,535
|Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers (Oct '16)
|13 hr
|Hungryson
|10
|Sur motor cars
|Fri
|Gene sams
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Kahuna42
|3,612
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Apr 11
|Ronald
|68
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC