California plans to fix its transport...

California plans to fix its transportation infrastructure by selling...

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Caltrans Maintenance Supervisor Howard Mead stands in June 2015 near the junction of the southbound 5 and the eastbound 60, where there are numerous potholes. Local and state governments have deferred almost $140 billion in road repairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) 9 hr Iphonemodest552 51
News a Sanctuarya threat from feds would have minima... Thu AdiosLB 2
Corner of Broadway and Junipero Long Beach, CA Mar 28 dumdumb 2
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ... Mar 26 Ronald 3
News Long Beach backs LA county sales tax measure to... Mar 26 AdiosLB 3
News Long Beach unveils a Historic Pine Avenuea sign Mar 25 AdiosLB 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Mar 24 Jeff488 3,601
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,971,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC