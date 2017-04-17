Calexit Backers Are Bailing, but a New Coalition Vows to Take Up Secession
One of the leaders of the group behind the "Calexit" proposal for California secession is making an exit of his own. Marcus Ruiz Evans, co-founder of Yes California, announced today that he is leaving the group in order to join a new organization that plans to take over the effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|55 min
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|17 hr
|Trump
|4,538
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|18 hr
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Sur motor cars
|20 hr
|Beach
|2
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sun
|Scorpiopilot
|3,615
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Apr 11
|Ronald
|68
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC