Burgers and sandwiches get the culina...

Burgers and sandwiches get the culinary job done right at Working Class Kitchen in Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Let us deal, for a moment, with words and symbols. The words on the business card for Working Class Kitchen are “Butcher, Deli, Sandwiches,” which sits below a coat of arms that tells us “Sine Labore Nihil” - “Without Work There Is Nothing.” The symbols on the coat of arms are, in a matrix, a chicken, a bull, a pig … and what appears to be an apron, though it could also be an old fashioned milk jug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07) 12 hr Waldo calderon 481
Does anyone know ???? Sun PeaceAndLoveAndJoy2 2
Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers Apr 2 nooey214 9
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Apr 1 Iphonemodest552 53
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 1 Toms river nj 20,941
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Apr 1 Charles W Mcilwain 3,604
News a Sanctuarya threat from feds would have minima... Mar 30 AdiosLB 2
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC