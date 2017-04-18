BMW R nineT Racer: a Long, Lean Classic
A twist on the throttle elicits a short, sharp bark from the Boxer twin and the entire machine shifts and twists to the right. It is pure, traditional BMW motorcycle experience, and the company invited journalists to Long Beach, California to sample their second and third derivatives of their stripped-down, back-to-the-roots R nineT model.
