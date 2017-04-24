Beloved sea lion dies suddenly at Aquarium of the Pacific
Milo, a cherished sea lion at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, died unexpectedly this week from liver disease, according to an announcement from the aquarium. He was 10 years old and had lived at the aquarium since 2007, according to the announcement.
