Belen Maya to Host Flamenco Dance Workshops in Santa Barbara, Long Beach
Vida Flamenca is proud to host flamenco dancer Beln Maya in a series of educational workshops in Southern California including Santa Barbara May 4 & 5; and Long Beach May 6 & 7. Beln has been performing flamenco for more than 30 years around the world, primarily in Spain. She is one of the most important international choreographers in the flamenco art form today and is a pioneer of new flamenco.
