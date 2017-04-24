Beach Streets: When Long Beacha s roa...

Beach Streets: When Long Beacha s roads are for anything but cars

14 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

The fourth edition of Beach Streets , in which selected major thoroughfares are closed to motor vehicle traffic for six hours so that people can play in the streets, is coming to the East part of Long Beach from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Thousands of cyclists, scooterists, skaters and strollers are expected to jam parts of Bellflower Boulevard, Spring and Atherton streets, Los Coyotes Diagonal and Studebaker Road to an array of activities and the usual joy that comes from playing in the middle of a busy street.

