Art show at MOLAA in Long Beach to feature work of Jordan High a Best Buddies Cluba
The Best Buddies Club at Jordan High School will be hosting an “Art for Inclusion: 4th Annual Jordan High School Best Buddies Art Show and Sale” on Friday at the Museum of Latin American Art. Best Buddies is an international, nonprofit organization that provides resources for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to form friendships and develop professional skills for future employment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10)
|19 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|82
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|21 hr
|Librarian gangste...
|4,541
|U.S. sees weak job gains in March, unemployment... (Apr '15)
|22 hr
|LAPD LADOT sound
|2
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|Apr 17
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Sur motor cars
|Apr 17
|Beach
|2
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Apr 16
|Scorpiopilot
|3,615
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC