Art show at MOLAA in Long Beach to feature work of Jordan High a Best Buddies Cluba

Art show at MOLAA in Long Beach to feature work of Jordan High a Best Buddies Club

The Best Buddies Club at Jordan High School will be hosting an “Art for Inclusion: 4th Annual Jordan High School Best Buddies Art Show and Sale” on Friday at the Museum of Latin American Art. Best Buddies is an international, nonprofit organization that provides resources for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to form friendships and develop professional skills for future employment.

