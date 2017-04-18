Are prisoners' civil rights being needlessly violated by long-term solitary confinement?
Keramet Reiter, an assistant professor in the Department of Criminology, Law and Society and at the School of Law at the University of California, Irvine, has worked as an associate at Human Rights Watch and has testified about the effects of solitary confinement before state and federal legislators. She lives in Long Beach, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Trump
|4,538
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|Mon
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Sur motor cars
|Apr 17
|Beach
|2
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Apr 16
|Scorpiopilot
|3,615
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Apr 11
|Ronald
|68
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC