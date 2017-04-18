After confusion in the courtroom, man convicted of manslaughter in Long Beach stabbing

After initially being told jurors found him guilty of murder, a Long Beach man was actually convicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter Wednesday for the stabbing death of an elderly roommate. William Earl Wilson, 52, bowed and shook his head as the court clerk began reading the verdict at the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse in Long Beach, but before she could finish, jurors began raising their hands.

