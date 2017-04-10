a Laxa contract oversight puts Long Beach at risk, audits find

Vague contract terms, “lax” oversight and limited employee training could have resulted in Long Beach paying vendors for inadequate or uncompleted work in recent years, according to findings released by City Auditor Laura Doud's office on Monday. In the report , Doud summarized a pattern of risks she found in 17 city contract audits completed between 2012 and 2016.

