a Laxa contract oversight puts Long Beach at risk, audits find
Vague contract terms, “lax” oversight and limited employee training could have resulted in Long Beach paying vendors for inadequate or uncompleted work in recent years, according to findings released by City Auditor Laura Doud's office on Monday. In the report , Doud summarized a pattern of risks she found in 17 city contract audits completed between 2012 and 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|18 min
|john rieben
|3,610
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4,532
|Hawaiian Gardens Elections (Nov '11)
|11 hr
|Joaquin chaidez
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Sun
|gladhesgone
|67
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Apr 5
|Nino
|482
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC