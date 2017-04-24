a Every womana s worst nightmare:a Judge chooses maximum sentence for Long Beach rapist
A judge called a convicted rapist's actions disgusting before she sentenced him to 185 years to life in prison for breaking into a stranger's Long Beach apartment and repeatedly sexually assaulting her at knifepoint. “This is every woman's worst nightmare,” Superior Court Judge Judith L. Meyer said before handing down the maximum possible punishment for Deitrick Paul Richmond, a 30-year-old man from Hawthorne.
