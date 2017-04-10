A - cybrary' is a good investment

"The general precipitating factor leading youth to crime, live on the streets and become involved in the sex trade, is the 'lack of' in their lives"a 'Kids N Crime' report, 2006. Would it be a stretch to suggest the same is true for illiteracy and school failure, since many come from low-literacy environments with a poverty connection? They enter the school system with deficits, struggle through the learn-to-read Grades [P-3], hit the grade 4 reading bump, and their lack of knowledge begins to show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.