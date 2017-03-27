6th Annual 'Roar in the Shore' Set for Wednesday, April 5

The 6th annual 'Roar in the Shore' fan festival in the Belmont Shore area will take place Wednesday, April 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., a preview of the April 7-9 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach. Free to the public, the event will be centered on Second Street, between Covina and Corona avenues.

