You might hear helicopters or gunfire Tuesday near the Vincent Thomas Bridge a " ita s a drill
The Coast Guard warned passersby not to be surprised if they see helicopters or even hear what sounds like gunfire. Police and fire crews will be practicing how they'd respond to a threat at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, according to a news release.
