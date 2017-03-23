WomenShelter of Long Beach marks 40th year, BizBash honors Steve Goodling, fashion show
From left, Steve Goodling, President and CEO of the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau was honored by David Adler, CEO and Founder of BizBash. A gala celebration on Feb. 26 at the Pacific Gallery downtown attracted more than 250 supporters to mark WomenShelter of Long Beach's 40th year serving victims of domestic violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|55 min
|Ha Hair
|20,932
|Long Beach unveils a Historic Pine Avenuea sign
|16 hr
|AdiosLB
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Fri
|Brian
|4,530
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Jeff488
|3,601
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|DNCK
|479
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Mar 20
|tellinitlikeitis
|52
|neighborhood parks in Cerritos
|Mar 19
|neighwatch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC