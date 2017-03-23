What you need to know if a tsunami hits Long Beach
With speculation that California is in line for “the next big one,” state and local agencies are partnering up to educate residents on how to prepare for and respond to a tsunami, which experts say could be triggered by a powerful earthquake or deep water landslides. “During a major disaster, emergency response personnel will be overwhelmed and resources will be limited,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement.
