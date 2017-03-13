Weekend: A survivora s guide to life after St. Patricka s Day
Rise and shine, little speedyhead! Why the long face? Just because you enjoyed enough Bailey's, Guinness and Bushmill's on St. Pat's Day to be classified as a military-grade walking car bomb doesn't mean you can spend this glorious Saturday in a dark room with a bag of frozen peas on your head. Come on, come on, we've got work to do! You know what's a good hangover cure, Paddy? Drums.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|31 min
|tellinitlikeitis
|4,524
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|gotcha
|20,900
|SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Dennis M
|8
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Wed
|Hisbabygirl
|51
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Luke
|39
|Cartel drug bust yields arrests in Hesperia (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|Paco
|28
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mar 14
|solorow
|3,596
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC