We may live in heaven, but wea re (probably) not God

We've been so busy over the last few weeks that we've missed a few Mailbag columns, depriving our last surviving readers of the opportunity to share their innermost thoughts with us before discovering to their horror that they end up in the newspaper. Now these messages have all piled up on the dining room table and buried our bills, which caused us to almost lose our parking ticket, which we need so we can call the chief and tell him the moron's name who issued it so that appropriate action will be taken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.