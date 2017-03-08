Watch out for 710 Freeway closure Sun...

Watch out for 710 Freeway closure Sunday in Long Beach

Read more: Press-Telegram

Motorists won't be able to use the southernmost portion of the 710 Freeway that passes through downtown Long Beach while city maintenance crews are at work Sunday morning. The closure is scheduled to be in effect from 4 a.m. to noon Sunday, according to a City Hall announcement.

