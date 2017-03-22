Wanted: Landlords to enlist in the fi...

Wanted: Landlords to enlist in the fight against LA County homelessness epidemic

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

HouseLA event at the Carson Community Center where landlords could learn about programs to help house the homeless. Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas spoke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 3 hr ted talbot 3,598
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Terrance 20,919
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 12 hr Rene Rio 4,529
News Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09) Mar 20 tellinitlikeitis 52
neighborhood parks in Cerritos Mar 19 neighwatch 1
Latinos Running Blacks Straight Outta Compton (Jan '13) Mar 18 harveyboy11 139
News California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ... Mar 17 Ronald 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 23 at 8:47AM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,759,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC