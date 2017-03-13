Toyota Grand Prix and Long Beach Area Boy Scouts Announce Partnership

The Grand Prix Association of Long Beach and Long Beach Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America today announced a partnership that will see local Boy Scouts ages 16+ acting as a service corps to help race fans at the April 7-9 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach. The Scouts will assist the Committee of 300 grandstand supervisors as ushers, helping race fans find their seats during the race weekend.

