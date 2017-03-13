Tony Kanal marks 30th anniversary of No Doubt's first club show
On March 14, 1987, No Doubt played their first club show at Fender's Ballroom in Long Beach, California. To mark the concert's 30th anniversary, bassist Tony Kanal shared an Instagram video Tuesday night thanking fans for three decades of support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|White Wolf
|4,521
|SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|Dennis M
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Vato Loco
|20,918
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|16 hr
|Hisbabygirl
|51
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Luke
|39
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Tue
|solorow
|3,596
|Pathetic
|Mar 12
|Debbie Downer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC