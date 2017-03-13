Tony Kanal marks 30th anniversary of ...

Tony Kanal marks 30th anniversary of No Doubt's first club show

On March 14, 1987, No Doubt played their first club show at Fender's Ballroom in Long Beach, California. To mark the concert's 30th anniversary, bassist Tony Kanal shared an Instagram video Tuesday night thanking fans for three decades of support.

