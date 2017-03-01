The region's most divisive union

The region's most divisive union

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

Erinn Carter, a member of Unite Here Local 11, uses a megaphone outside the Honda Center on Wednesday to voice her support for the food service workers will lose their jobs after Anaheim Arena Management announced that it will not renew its deal with food service contractor Aramark. Two years of morning protests and bullhorns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 6 hr Ice Man 47
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr democrat 20,867
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 7 hr nsjackson53 3,592
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Thu Lady Ellspeth 32
Looking Mar 1 Anonymous 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mar 1 actorvet 4,517
News 3 arrested over towing (Jun '08) Feb 27 LCDADDY 153
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Pakistan
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,297,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC