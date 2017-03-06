The mystery of why pandas are black a...

The mystery of why pandas are black and white has been solved

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Mashable

It has nothing to do with them being so very, very cute - instead, its meant to make pandas look tough, according to a new study. Pandas are one of the few mammals that don't have coloring that matches their environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) 6 min Ronald 34
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Now_What- 20,876
lularoe pop up Sun Luislb 1
I'll always love you Sun anonymous 1
News New Norwalk townhome development officially sol... Sat Juanitto 1
News CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07) Mar 4 gotcha 477
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Mar 4 robert guth 3,593
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,091 • Total comments across all topics: 279,359,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC