Taking a spin and a cruise back to a 1950s Long Beach record store
For someone of our tender age, we're often asked to go deeper into the past than those glorious years that are more in our wheelhouse. We'll be dealing with a couple of these requests this week, starting today with a note from a reader who saw a recent piece in the Press-Telegram about the V.I.P. Records sign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|Well Well
|4,528
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Mon
|tellinitlikeitis
|52
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|neighborhood parks in Cerritos
|Mar 19
|neighwatch
|1
|Latinos Running Blacks Straight Outta Compton (Jan '13)
|Mar 18
|harveyboy11
|139
|California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ...
|Mar 17
|Ronald
|1
|SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|Dennis M
|8
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC