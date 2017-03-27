Suspect charged in Long Beach robbery...

Suspect charged in Long Beach robbery spree

Read more: Press-Telegram

A parolee accused of robbing eight Long Beach businesses in the span of four months was charged Tuesday with committing the crimes, according to authorities. Police arrested Adam Randolph Powell, a 32-year-old Los Alamitos resident, last week in connection with the string of crimes, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department.

Long Beach, CA

