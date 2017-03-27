Suspect charged in Long Beach robbery spree
A parolee accused of robbing eight Long Beach businesses in the span of four months was charged Tuesday with committing the crimes, according to authorities. Police arrested Adam Randolph Powell, a 32-year-old Los Alamitos resident, last week in connection with the string of crimes, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a Sanctuarya threat from feds would have minima...
|20 hr
|Ronald
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|22 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|43
|Corner of Broadway and Junipero Long Beach, CA
|23 hr
|dumdumb
|2
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mon
|Ronald
|1
|California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ...
|Mar 26
|Ronald
|3
|Long Beach backs LA county sales tax measure to...
|Mar 26
|AdiosLB
|3
|Long Beach unveils a Historic Pine Avenuea sign
|Mar 25
|AdiosLB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC