Survey: Queen Mary ship corroded, fixes could near $300M
This May 15, 2015 photo shows the retired Cunard ocean liner Queen Mary, at its permanent mooring in the harbor at Long Beach, Calif. A survey has found the ship is so corroded that it's at urgent risk of flooding, and the price tag for fixing up the 1930s ocean liner could near $300 million.
