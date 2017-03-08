Summer-like heat sticking over Southern California

Ten days from the start of spring, the Southland will once again bask in unusually warm weather today, and even higher temperatures are in the forecast, with highs in the 90s expected in the coming days. As has been the case all week, no heat records are expected as a result of the hot spell, which National Weather Service forecasters say does not quite constitute a heat wave, even though today's temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

